Paul Van Zanten passed away at home surrounded by family on Thursday, January 16, 2020. He loved the Lord, his family, babies, and flowers. A man who loved to be around people, he never met a stranger and was a great storyteller. Paul was born November 24, 1932, in Lynden to parents Maurice and Adriana (Vander Wees) Van Zanten. He was a lifelong resident of Lynden and graduated from Lynden Christian High School. He married his high school sweetheart Shirley Vande Kieft on December 27, 1954. After serving two years in the U.S. Army, Paul joined and eventually led the family business, Van Zanten Greenhouses, growing azaleas for distribution throughout the United States and Canada. He retired about ten years ago. Paul enjoyed skiing, tennis, reading, and world travel--especially on cruise ships. He was a founding member of Sonlight Community Church and helped found Bethany Christian Services in the PNW. Both were dear to his heart. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers and 1 sister. He is survived by his wife of 65 years Shirley; daughters Susan Van Zanten, Sandra (Keith) Guard, and Barbara (Michael) Burkhalter; grandchildren Megan (Ron) Lilley-Guard, Paul Guard, Ryan Guard, and Joseph (Helene Olsen) Zanten; honorary grandchildren Sofia, Dawson, Jonathan, and William Bouma; and brother Walter Van Zanten. You are invited to join the Van Zanten family for a 12 p.m. memorial service at Sonlight Community Church on Saturday, January 25, 2020. A private family burial will occur earlier that day. Memorials are suggested to Bethany Christian Services or Lynden Christian Schools. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

