Paul Kidwell, Jan. 27, 1936 - April 23, 2020, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, died from complications of age April 23, 2020. Paul was born in Quanah, Texas. He met his first wife Erlene in Portales, NM. Shortly after high school they married, and together raised five children. After receiving a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology in Pasadena, CA, he attended Kansas City Seminary and was ordained to the Nazarene ministry in 1957. Paul pastored congregations in Ritzville, Pullman, and Chewelah, WA. In 1967 the family moved to Bellingham, WA where Paul pastored Aldersgate Methodist Church. Paul left the pastorate in 1970 and worked as a counselor and psychologist at Northern State Mental Hospital in Sedro Wooley, WA. In the early 70’s, he received a Master of Education degree from Western Washington University and began work as a school counselor and child psychologist for Ferndale School District. Paul moved to Oregon and in1989 married Christine Carney. He continued his work in child psychology for several school districts, and later in private practice. Paul loved gardening, traveling to sunny locales, and spending happy times with his family and friends. Paul had a great capacity for listening and meeting people where they were at. He had a never-failing heart of kindness for youth and helped many a teen sort through their circumstances. He will be best remembered for his gentle intelligence and gift for intuiting the exact need of humans in the moment.? Paul is survived by his wife, Christine; his children, Stephanie Kidwell Johnson (Scott), Marca Kidwell Babcock (Scott), Shelburne Mark Kidwell (Marjan), Kimberly Kidwell Dollarhide (Lyle); 18 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Shawn Paul Kidwell. A memorial will be held when gatherings again become possible. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Ground Floor Project c/o First Congregational Church of Bellingham.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store