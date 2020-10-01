Paulino M. Estrada
June 25, 1938 - September 28, 2020
Bellingham, Washington - Paulino Estrada, age 82, passed away in Bellingham on September 28, 2020. He was born June 25, 1938 in Guatemala City, Guatemala to Fermin and Juana Estrada. In 1968 he moved to the United States and became a proud American. Paulino helped many people as a career social worker in Whatcom County. He was passionate about soccer. In earlier years he enjoyed playing, and later coached and watched his kids and grandkids play. He attended games and watched matches on TV as often as he could. Paulino spent as much time as he could at the ocean and watching the night sky. He loved the Lord and had a strong faith. He was a patient man and he enjoyed music, laughing, and spending time with children. He will be greatly missed. Paulino is survived by his wife, Georgi Lakey, children, Sacha Estrada (Heather), Magali Byma (Michael), Erick Estrada (Marchelle), Jon Lakey, Diann Lakey and Markus Lakey, who was more like a son, grandchildren Isaiah, Elexia, Samara, Isla, Sabrina, Spencer, Skyler and Jameson, great-granddaughter Emma, former wife Anne-Marie Estrada, and many loving relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held at Greenacres Cemetery on Friday, October 2nd at 2 PM. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com
.