Peggy Lee Parrish, age 64, passed away suddenly Saturday, May 4, 2019. Born in Bellingham on August 24, 1954 to Jimmy and Joyce (Fox) Finzel, she graduated Sehome class of 1972. Peggy was retired from bakery and cake decorating. Preceded in death by both parents, sister Penny Smith, Peggy is survived by husband David Parrish, sisters Pam Finzel (Michael) Kaufman and Patricia (Mike) Gerner. Arrangements by Moles Family Services. To share your memories of Peggy, please visit www.molesfarewelltributes.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on May 12, 2019