A Celebration of Life service for Penny Andaluz (Wells) will be held Saturday, April 6th at 11 am at First Baptist Church in Bellingham, WA (110 Flora St, across from the Mt Baker Theater). Reception to follow. Penny’s family invites all those who knew Penny to join the celebration. Share memories and view her obituary at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 31, 2019