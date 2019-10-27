Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Penny Gudbranson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Everyone who knows her, loves her. Born and raised in Bellingham, it didn’t take long before the whole town knew Penny. When you’re everyone’s favorite person and dental assistant (in the business for 38 years), Penny had a snowball effect on people; wherever she rolled, others rolled with her. “I know Penny!” was hardly an uncommon phrase. You weren’t just a patient, coworker, or acquaintance of Penny’s, you were her friend. Penny is proceeded in death by her parents, Ted and Betty Volkman. She is survived by her partner Jeff Gudbranson, sister Pam Naccarato, brother Craig Volkman, her children Emily, Rhett and Evan Fenton and step-daughter Heidi Finkbonner. She is also survived by her most beloved 5 grand babies: Braiden, Bradley, Emmet, Marlowe, and Case. Some things you might like to know about Penny besides her love of Tom Petty, tequila shots, popcorn, flossing advocacy, boat rides and family trips to Port Townsend. She was wicked smart and had an uproarious, infectious laugh. She had a great sense of humor, and always had the best puns. She brought everyone around her joy, not because she wanted to be liked, but because she liked herself. She was confident and magnetic. Penny was a devoted mother who inspired self-care, fun, imagination, and curiosities about the world. This same love was amplified when she proudly became a Grammie. She encouraged all of us to read, travel, be kind to others and always have fun. She gave sage advice that we carry in our hearts. We knew Penny was loved, but her dis-ease showed us just how loved she was. She was cared for in her journey by all. Penny’s 9-month battle with ALS was an unfair fight, though if we had to pick a winner, there’s no question that Penny’s spirit prevailed. Penny packed more in to her 58 years on Earth than most. She lived a full life. We’ll miss her forever until we land on the same star again. To honor Penny, we are having a party on Saturday, November 30th from 1:00 - 3:30 PM at the Squalicum Boathouse in Bellingham. If you knew and loved Penny, please come. Bring a memory of Penny. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Whatcom Hospice Foundation on Penny’s behalf.

