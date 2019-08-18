Per “Peter” Andrew Crosley was born March 18, 1963 in Seattle, WA at Northlake Hospital and passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham, WA he was 56 years old. His first name Per which is Swedish for Peter came from both grandfathers on both sides of his family. He is survived by his dad, T.H. “Tom” Crosley, sister, Annette Crosley Brown Foster of Issaquah and her two boys, Henry and Max. Peter loved his pets, a Python Snake and a Ferret. Peter enjoyed gardening both indoors and outside. He worked at Bellingham Cold Storage for 7 years as a Fork Lift Driver and had his own Commercial Trucking Company. He was loved by all and helped many homeless and was a friend to the needy. At his request there will be on service. Please share your thought and memories of Peter online at, www.sigsfuneralservices.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on Aug. 18, 2019