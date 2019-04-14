Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pete Noteboom. View Sign

Pete Noteboom died peacefully at home on February 18, 2019. Pete loved the Cougs, ice cream, candy, steak, gin martinis, dogs, basketball, golf, Hawaii, Penticton, Pepsi, chocolate cake, strawberry waffles with whipped cream, John Deere tractors, coffee time with family, shooting the-you-know-what with friends and in his later years, deck farming. Born in 1931, he played football, basketball and baseball for Lynden High School. He was the founder of Noteboom, Byeman and Hendricks Insurance, which later became Noteboom Insurance Group. Pete was a founding member of Mt. Baker Rotary and a Paul Harris Fellow as well. He is survived by wife Nancy, son Rob (Cindy, Marcus, Payton) daughter Nicci (Tux), sister in-law Margene, nephew Denny, nieces Marilyn, Arlene, Marlene, Sharon (Randy), Linda (Randy) and Janet (Kevin). Many thanks to the angels from Right at Home and Whatcom Hospice who enabled Pete to fulfill his end of life wish to pass away overlooking the fields of the farm he loved so much. Please join us for a celebration of life from noon-2 p.m., April 20 at the Mt. Baker Rotary Building at the Lynden Fairgrounds. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Whatcom Hospice or the Mt. Baker Rotary Foundation or Scholarship Fund.

