Dr. Peter James, M.D. was born June 8, 1933 in Birmingham, England and died June 28, 2020 in Bellingham, WA after living a long, full, and gratifying life. Peter was the only child of Eric and Gwendolyn James. He attended boarding school at St. Peters School in York, England. He went on to Edinburgh University Medical School in Scotland. Soon after graduating medical school, he married June James and sailed for the USA where he interned at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa. In 1959 they moved to Ferndale, WA where he practiced with Dr. C. Viers. A few years later he opened his own practice. He started Associates in Family Medicine where he hired other physicians to join him in his office. He went out of his way to help his patients – even continuing to do house calls when that faded away. Peter retired around the age of 75. Peter and June owned the Chandelier on the way to Mt. Baker. They were all about snow skiing with their kids and travelled the world skiing. Peter volunteered his time as a physician for the ski patrol. He started/owned many restaurants in town. He started PARC Athletic Club, now the Bellingham Athletic Club, and had so many more interests: Maui, Sun Valley, Idaho, etc. Peter was charismatic, passionate, and had a rich and fulfilling life with many varied interests. Throughout his life he was a talented and avid sportsman who played rugby, cricket, tennis, racquetball, (which he introduced to WA state), pickleball, squash, and skiing. As he grew older, his passion became playing golf, and walking his dog Laddy. And, of course, he loved his gardening, learning how to play piano and the guitar, etc. He was an intelligent and compassionate man with a great sense of humor and integrity. We can definitely say Peter led a life well lived and was dearly loved. He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by all who knew him! He is survived by his wife Kirsti James, his first wife June Kilgour James, his children Sally (Ashraf), Jacqueline, Lucy (Steve), David (Sarah) James, and his grandchildren Emily James and Duncan James. Memorial donations may be made to Whatcom Hospice, the Humane Society, or any charity of your choice
