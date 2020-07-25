Dr. Peter Duncan Frazier James was born June 8, 1933 in Birmingham, England and died June 28, 2020 after 87 years of a long, full, and gratifying life. He attended boarding school at St. Peter’s in York, England and then went on receive a medical degree from the prestigious Edinburgh University in Scotland. Soon after graduating, he married and they decided to move to Bellingham, WA and set up his medical practice. He was a very committed, compassionate, and extremely hard working physician. Peter was charismatic and passionate and had a rich and fulfilling life with many diversified and varied interests. Throughout his life he was a talented and avid sportsman who played rugby, cricket, tennis, racquetball, squash, pickleball, skied and loved golf. He enjoyed working in his vegetable garden (especially growing tomatoes and runner beans!), eating and sharing good food, music, loved to entertain and was usually the last person on the dance floor. He traveled extensively around the world, had a great interest in art and music and learned to paint and play the piano. He loved animals, and most of all his pet dogs and feeding the ducks on the lake. He was an intelligent and compassionate man with a great sense of humor and integrity. We can definitely say Peter led a life well lived and was dearly loved. He inspired and encouraged his children to go after their passions and dreams. He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by all who knew him. His children Sally, Jacqueline, Lucy and David James and grandchildren Emily and Duncan James will miss him greatly.



