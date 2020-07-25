1/1
Peter D.F. James
Dr. Peter Duncan Frazier James was born June 8, 1933 in Birmingham, England and died June 28, 2020 after 87 years of a long, full, and gratifying life. He attended boarding school at St. Peter’s in York, England and then went on receive a medical degree from the prestigious Edinburgh University in Scotland. Soon after graduating, he married and they decided to move to Bellingham, WA and set up his medical practice. He was a very committed, compassionate, and extremely hard working physician. Peter was charismatic and passionate and had a rich and fulfilling life with many diversified and varied interests. Throughout his life he was a talented and avid sportsman who played rugby, cricket, tennis, racquetball, squash, pickleball, skied and loved golf. He enjoyed working in his vegetable garden (especially growing tomatoes and runner beans!), eating and sharing good food, music, loved to entertain and was usually the last person on the dance floor. He traveled extensively around the world, had a great interest in art and music and learned to paint and play the piano. He loved animals, and most of all his pet dogs and feeding the ducks on the lake. He was an intelligent and compassionate man with a great sense of humor and integrity. We can definitely say Peter led a life well lived and was dearly loved. He inspired and encouraged his children to go after their passions and dreams. He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by all who knew him. His children Sally, Jacqueline, Lucy and David James and grandchildren Emily and Duncan James will miss him greatly.

Published in Bellingham Herald on Jul. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 23, 2020
Dr. James was our physician for more than 20 years, both in Ferndale and Bellingham. He had exemplary skills; was caring and understanding of my family's needs. He will surely be missed by our family and numerous others.
Elin Chinn
Acquaintance
July 23, 2020
Dr. James saved my sister's life many years ago. I will be forever grateful to him. I send my sincere condolences to his family.
Joyce McGuane Weinand
Acquaintance
July 23, 2020
I knew Dr. James only as Peter. He was a friend and someone who I enjoyed very much. He was quick witted, had a dry sense of humor and engaging personality. Lots of fun times with Peter socially and on the pickle ball court. My condolences go out to Kirsti. Rest In Peace my friend!
Wayne Harrington
Friend
July 23, 2020
Dr James was my family's physician for many years he was also my doctor at Mobil Oil Refinery at Ferndale, Washington. I always enjoyed my visits with him as he was a very good physician who took time with his patients and listened to them. The last time I saw him was many years ago at a local grocery store, he was on crutches at the time but we enjoyed a few moments of each others company just like we used to as patient and physician. R.I.P. dear Doctor James.
Anthony Darmanin
Friend
July 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
July 22, 2020
My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
July 20, 2020
Doctor James was my family GP from 1971 till I moved to Australia in 1993. Peter and his assistant Mollie were the best. Good old time practitioners of the craft. Many a scrape, stitch, sport physical or later my DOT physicals. Just a great Doctor. I always recall in the seventies his white Jag. His business ventures with some of Bellingham's most grand restaurants is something to reflect back on too. My prayers and thoughts to his family. Thanks Doctor Peter James RIP Mate
Mike Auckland
Acquaintance
July 20, 2020
My mom, Barb Abrahamson was his office nurse when he practiced in Ferndale. He always had a great sense of humor and was a family friend.
Diana Parker
Friend
July 20, 2020
Peter was a great guy.Our longtime family doctor for about 40 years and a friend. He really cared about his patients.As my parents aged he would stop by often to say hi and check on them. It was really nice of him.He lived a full active life. Im happy I knew him. My heartfelt sympathy to all his family.
Frank Zurline
Frank
Friend
July 19, 2020
I was so sorry to hear about Dr.James passing. I did my nursing internship under him way back in 1974, he gave me my first job Mollie Blonden & he taught me so much about medicine , patient care that I went onto a 30 year career in Family Practice in Sedro Woolley where I raised my 2 boys. I remember all you kids especially Sally who I am not sure if she became a doctoras we joked I would work for her someday, I know he loved all his kids❤Please know I am thinking of you all & it was so nice to read that Dr. James truly had a long fulling life❣Love to Kristi , you had many years togetherMany Memories ❤
Susie
Coworker
July 19, 2020
I really really liked Peter, and SO appreciated how he would drop in on Vi and Moose on his way home to see how she was doing.
Very sorry for your loss Kirsti and all the rest of the family. Hope you are doing ok now.
Christine Zurline

Christine
Family
July 19, 2020
We were patients of Dr James at his DuPont St clinic and later near the hospital. My mom was comforted by the fact that if her kids were sick or injured, Dr James could and would make us well again. He was thoughtful and genuinely cared about his patients. Im sorry for your loss.
Kathy Jones
Acquaintance
July 18, 2020
There is so many things to be said of Dr. James. He was simply the best ever. He has been in our hearts and thoughts all the years since he retired. Our family is forever thankful for the care and friendship he provided since 1965.
Claudia Marsh
Acquaintance
