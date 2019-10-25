Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter John Lubetich. View Sign Service Information Westford Funeral Home & Cremation 1301 Broadway Bellingham , WA 98225 (360)-734-1717 Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Church of the Assumption Send Flowers Obituary

Pete Lubetich, age 87, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 21, 2019, in Bellingham. He was born in Seattle on September 10, 1932 to John and Minnie Lubetich. Pete attended Franklin High School in Seattle’s Rainier Valley and supported the Franklin High School “Quakers” throughout his life. He married Sally May Graham of Bellingham in 1956 at St. George Catholic Church in Seattle. Proud of his commercial fishing heritage, Pete had an active role in many west coast fisheries for most of his life. Pete spent ten years in San Jose, CA building homes, enjoying the California sun, and playing year-round fast pitch softball. Pete and the family returned to Bellingham in 1970 to focus on his family, fishing, and community. During the off-season, Pete took up coaching baseball, watching high school sports, supporting the PTA, and funding projects like Sea Grant’s initial Whatcom County salmon enhancement efforts on the Baker and Ten Mile Creeks. In retirement he maintained an active lifestyle. Pete was an avid golfer and loved watching his grandchildren at sporting events and other activities. He loved watching WWU men’s and women’s basketball games, the Mariners, and as many Husky football and basketball games as he could. Pete was preceded in death by his son, Anthony and his sister, Jacqueline. He is survived by his wife Sally May Graham Lubetich, three sons, Christopher Lubetich (Sally), Peter G. Lubetich (former wife Sandi), and Matt Lubetich (Ester), grandchildren Alexie, Jordan, Nathan, Julia, Ray Ben, Jakob and Sebastian, great-grandson Everett, sisters Antoinette Giorgi and Patricia Law, and many loving relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Church of the Assumption on Wednesday, October 30 at 10:30 am. Reception following at the church. Share memories with the family at

