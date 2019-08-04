Peter was born in The Bronx, NY to Roland and Genevieve Gunn. He graduated from W.T. Clarke High School in Westbury, NY in 1968. Peter was one of a kind. He was tender hearted, kind, and had a great sense of humor. He enjoyed playing golf and spending time with his friends - all of whom will miss his jokes. He is survived by his sister, Randi Morton. Please come and join with friends and family to celebrate Peter’s life on Saturday, August 10th, 2019. We are planning to get together at the Squalicum Boathouse (2600 Harbor Loop, Bellingham) from 12 noon until 3PM. A light lunch, libations, stories, memories, and jokes will be served in honor of Peter. Please come and share your best memories… I know Peter would love the chance to laugh with you all once again. We look forward to seeing you. Please share your memories of Peter at www.molesfarewelltributes.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on Aug. 4, 2019