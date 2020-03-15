Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter Patrick Ruese. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On February 28, 2020, Pete lost his 23 month battle with pancreatic cancer, peacefully at home. Pete was born in Detroit, Michigan, to Daniel and Helen Ruese on November 20, 1942. After joining the Navy and completing basic training in 1959, he flew the Aleutian Chain with VP-17 for 3 years. Pete then attended B-School in Memphis, Tennessee, graduating Honor Man in his class, after which he taught Electronics at NAS Virginia Beach. With an Honorable Discharge in 1967, Pete and his family moved back to Bellingham, Washington where he attended Western Washington University. Pete’s career as an Electronic Engineer began working at IGM. There, he designed the first Instacarts (programming system for radio stations before computers). After working at Intalco and Comtec, Pete retired from Rothenbuhler Engineering. Pete was an active member in Rotary; both in Sedro Woolley and Whatcom North Clubs. He served as a past-resident of the Sedro Woolley Club and was honored to receive a Paul Harris award. Pete was also a member of the Bellingham Power and Sail Squadron and was a past Commander. Pete was an owner of two small businesses. His company, Mekeltec Engineering, built overload sensors for Intalco Aluminum. His second company, Micro Electronics, built strobe lights for NASA and Radio Recovery Systems for rockets launched by both Germany and Brazil. After growing up in urban Detroit, Pete’s dream was for a rural farm life. He, and wife Lynn, purchased 5 acres in Whatcom County, where they built the family home and Pete became a gentleman farmer for many years. In the mid-1980’s the sea and boating began to call. After becoming a member of Bellingham Power and Sail Squadron, Pete purchased Stargazer, a 10 meter sailboat, and spent any free time cruising the San Juan Islands. After retirement, Pete and Lynn headed north for summers in the Broughton Islands, British Columbia. Pete is survived by his wife, Lynn, celebrating their 57th wedding anniversary November 17th, 2019. Daughter, Lisa Ruese Joy (Tim) and their children Samuel, Ben and Maggie Joy; and son Brian Ruese (Nanci). Also, brothers, Daniel Ruese and John Ruese, and sister Susan McLarty, as well as 3 nephews. The family wishes to thank the team at Seattle Cancer Care for the outstanding care given to Pete through his cancer journey and Whatcom County Hospice for their care and support of both Pete and family. Memorials, given in Pete’s name, to these two groups would be appreciated. A family service was held March 4, 2020, when Pete assumed his new permanent address at Greenacres Memorial Park. The family invites you to celebrate Pete’s life at a later date. Please share your memories of Pete at

