Peter Theodore Rygg passed away peacefully on June 20, 2019 at his home after a battle with cancer. Peter was born on September 23, 1953 in Washington DC to Paul and Irene (Johnson) Rygg. Pete will be remembered as a man with a good heart; always something kind to say. He had a sharp wit, was an avid reader and an even more avid chess player. He was the “Original Google”; you could ask him anything and he would know the answer. He was generous, loved his family and watching his nieces grow up. He is survived by his sister Jane (Bill) and his nieces Mia and Liana as well as other extended family. A memorial service for Pete will be held on Friday, June 28th at 11am at Westford Funeral Home in Bellingham. Memorials may be made to Peace Health Cancer Center. You may share your memories of Pete with his family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on June 22, 2019