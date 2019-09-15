Peter William Murray, 63, of Choteau, Montana passed away July 22, 2019 of complications from COPD. Predeceased by father William D Murray. Survivors include mother Charlotte Murray of Bellingham, sons Dustin Murray of California, Sean Murray and daughter Lydia Anthony both of Tacoma, sisters Kathryn Murray of Bellingham and Patricia Kirkendall of Hamilton, Montana several grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Peter was a skilled carpenter, previously worked at Boeing and was former project manager at Ershigs. He loved reading, animals, history, football and was a classic rock n’ roll music aficionado. His wry sense of humor was enjoyed by all. Memorial service to follow at a later date.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Sept. 15, 2019