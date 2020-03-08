Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter William Robbins. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Blaine always knew him as Pete, and we called him Uncle Bill, but everyone would agree that he would give you "the coat off his back". Someone always needed it more than him!! Born 7th of 9 children to Charles and Mable (Carlson) Robbins in the West Hills of Barstow, Washington, before coming to Blaine at age 7, in 1936. Received an Honorable Discharge from the Army National Guard in 1953. He worked at Boeing, with his last job at Blaine/Bay Refuse Department, prior to retirement. He is survived by Sister-In-Laws Jacquie Robbins of Lynden and Dorothy Robbins of Eugene Oregon. Never married, his nephews and nieces are his legacy. Robbins clan: Melinda Henderson, Tim Evans, Jeff Evans, Greg Robbins, Heidi Wegner, Chuck Robbins, Dan Robbins, Debbie Miller, Diane Lee, Cindy Lou Vogt, Jodi Beveridge. Nelson clan: Don Nelson, Peggy Vanleperen, Dee Hickey, Patty Schneider, Terry Speers, Gary Nelson, David Nelson. He was kind to all... Memorial donations may be made to the Senior Center & Grace Lutheran Church. Graveside services are planned for Saturday March 21st 12:30 at Haynie Cemetery.

