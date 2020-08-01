Phillip Norman Oiness passed away at his home in Woodinville, WA on July 4, 2020. He was born on September 17, 1953 in Bellingham, WA, the son of Norman & Alona Oiness. Phil graduated from Sehome High School & Central Washington University. On May 29, 1987 he married Christina Marie Pierce and together they raised 5 children. This year they celebrated 33 years of marriage. Phil grew up the son of a bricklayer and a business owner. He wanted to spread his wings and loved to create, having few inventions of his own. An accountant by trade, he always wanted to be his own boss and created his own opportunities. He attended Overlake Christian Church and donated to the Wounded Warriors
Project, his Father being a WWII Veteran. Phil was the type of man who would talk for hours but would also sit, listen and offer advice. His voice, stories, and political rants will be missed. He always said not to take yourself or life too seriously, that everything would work out in the end, and that the early bird gets the worm. He loved his family more than anything, always telling them and others how proud he was of them he was. Phil is survived by his wife Tina Oiness and his children, Casey (Linnea) Oiness, Brianne (Tim) Gabelein, Marcus Oiness, Garrett Oiness, Taylor Oiness and three grandchildren, Camden, Chance and Faith whom he adored. He is also survived by his siblings, Rick (Sue) Oiness and Dianne (Rick) Bradshaw, along with his nieces, nephews and cousins. Phil grew up on the waters of Lake Whatcom giving him a love for nature. He will be laid to rest at his favorite place, Priest Lake, ID which he always referred to as "God's Country". He will also have a private memorial at Bellevue Presbyterian Church in Bellevue, Washington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
, (support.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate
).