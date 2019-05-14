Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pinckie Boyd Peck. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Pinckie (Helen Pinckney Boyd) Peck passed away on Friday, April 5th, in the evening at her home in Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas. She had a courageous battle with illness for several years. Her husband Mike, and sons Josh and Jeremy were at her side. Pinckie was born in Seattle, Washington on November 17, 1942 to James Sterling (The Colonel) and Elenore Marie (Bohnsack) Boyd. Pinckie grew up on the family Mink ranch in Laurel and attended Meridian High School. She was active in the Girls Athletic Association, Drill Team and Cheerleading. She was also very active in 4-H, winning many ribbons for her sewing at the NW Washington Fair. After graduation in 1960, she attended the University of Washington and was a sister in the Alpha Chi Omega sorority. She graduated in 1964 with Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing and entered the United States Army, where she was promoted to the rank of Captain. She met her future husband Mike while posted at Fort Sam Houston, Texas. She raised her sons in San Antonio, Texas, where she was the school nurse at Churchill High School. She was the biggest fan of her boys, cheering at their soccer games, swim meets and tennis matches. She was an active tennis player and golfer in the San Antonio area. Locally, Pinckie is remembered as the Chief Cook and Bottle Washer at the "Circle B Texas BBQ" in Barkley Village, Bellingham, with co-owner husband Mike. Upon retirement Pinckie and Mike returned to Texas, and settled in the city of Fair Oaks Ranch, northwest of San Antonio. They were gracious hosts, opening their home to many visitors from the northwest. Pinckie is survived by brother Donny Boyd, Husband Mike, son Josh and wife Vicky & granddaughter Penelope, son Jeremy and wife Jennifer & grandson Jacob.

Pinckie (Helen Pinckney Boyd) Peck passed away on Friday, April 5th, in the evening at her home in Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas. She had a courageous battle with illness for several years. Her husband Mike, and sons Josh and Jeremy were at her side. Pinckie was born in Seattle, Washington on November 17, 1942 to James Sterling (The Colonel) and Elenore Marie (Bohnsack) Boyd. Pinckie grew up on the family Mink ranch in Laurel and attended Meridian High School. She was active in the Girls Athletic Association, Drill Team and Cheerleading. She was also very active in 4-H, winning many ribbons for her sewing at the NW Washington Fair. After graduation in 1960, she attended the University of Washington and was a sister in the Alpha Chi Omega sorority. She graduated in 1964 with Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing and entered the United States Army, where she was promoted to the rank of Captain. She met her future husband Mike while posted at Fort Sam Houston, Texas. She raised her sons in San Antonio, Texas, where she was the school nurse at Churchill High School. She was the biggest fan of her boys, cheering at their soccer games, swim meets and tennis matches. She was an active tennis player and golfer in the San Antonio area. Locally, Pinckie is remembered as the Chief Cook and Bottle Washer at the "Circle B Texas BBQ" in Barkley Village, Bellingham, with co-owner husband Mike. Upon retirement Pinckie and Mike returned to Texas, and settled in the city of Fair Oaks Ranch, northwest of San Antonio. They were gracious hosts, opening their home to many visitors from the northwest. Pinckie is survived by brother Donny Boyd, Husband Mike, son Josh and wife Vicky & granddaughter Penelope, son Jeremy and wife Jennifer & grandson Jacob. Published in Bellingham Herald on May 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close