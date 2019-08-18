Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ploghoft Johnson Mary Janet Sheerer. View Sign Service Information Westford Funeral Home & Cremation 1301 Broadway Bellingham , WA 98225 (360)-734-1717 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Janet Sheerer Ploghoft Johnson, passed away on August 13, 2019 in Bellingham, WA at the age of 100! She was born January 27, 1919 in Tacoma, WA to Harry and Nellie (Washburn) Sheerer. She had two older sisters, Mildred (Hartleroad) and Hazel (Bussanich). The family moved to Bellingham in 1922 where her father opened Barker’s Bakery in the Fair building. Mary worked there as a teenager. In 1941, she married Dale Ploghoft and they had two children, Karen and Larry. Karen married and had two sons, and Larry married and also had two sons. Mary worked at Newberry’s for several years, later going across the street and working at Penney’s. In 1968 Mary and Dale divorced. In 1970 she married John Johnson. Mary and John were living in Mount Vernon, and she was an officer in the Emblem Club of the Elks Club. In 1981 Mary and John moved to the Pole Rd. in Bellingham. They enjoyed lots of camping. In 1990 their kids gave them a surprise 20th anniversary party, and all of their children and most of their grandchildren were able to attend. In 1999 Mary’s husband John passed away. Mary is survived by her children Karen and Larry (wife Judy), John’s sons Jerry, Jim and Alan, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at Greenacres Memorial Park on Monday, August 26th at 2 PM. You may share memories with the family at

