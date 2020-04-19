Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Prudence M. "Prue" Slentz. View Sign Service Information Westford Funeral Home & Cremation 1301 Broadway Bellingham , WA 98225 (360)-734-1717 Send Flowers Obituary

Prudence Slentz, age 92, passed away peacefully at home in Bellingham on Monday, April 13, 2020. A creative, quirky, and sometimes dramatic soul, she was born September 28, 1927 in Oxford, New York to Floyd and Jennie Holdridge. She married the love of her life, Robert “Bob” Slentz, on June 21, 1947 and with him raised their eight children in upstate New York. While being the mistress of what she fondly called “Pandemonium Manor” she also earned a degree in graphic arts. An accomplished artist, Prue enjoyed traveling, jazz music, environmental activism and anything purple. She will be remembered for her beaming smile, zest for life, innate curiosity, writing colorful limericks and appreciation for all things beautiful. She was a loving wife, a faithful friend and a caring mother to her children and many of their friends. Prudence was preceded in death by her parents, her brother David Holdridge and her husband Bob. After Bob’s death in 2012, she moved to Bellingham to be closer to family. She is survived by her eight children, Kristine Slentz, Kurt Slentz, Nancy Slentz, Eric Slentz, Gail Slentz, Karl Slentz, Andy Slentz, Janet Slentz-Conklin, and her nephew Steven Singer. She is also survived by 20 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and many loving relatives and friends who will miss her greatly. You may share memories with the family at

