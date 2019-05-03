Rachel Creed, age 33, passed away peacefully at Whatcom Hospice House on Saturday, April 27, 2019. She was born March 15, 1986 in Sydney, Nova Scotia to Lonnie and Alison Spence. Rachel married Michael Creed on June 6, 2009 in Clinton, MD. Rachel earned an ARCT, the highest academic standing awarded from the Royal Conservatory of Music, and taught piano for many years. Rachel and Michael have been active members of Redeemer Church in Bellingham, where they have served on the worship team. She dearly loved her boys and was an amazing wife, mother and friend. Rachel was preceded in death by her mother Alison. Rachel is survived by her husband Michael and their two sons Caedmon (age 4) and Shae (age 1), father Lonnie Spence, brother Gabriel (wife Michelle) Spence, brother Micah (Kendall) Spence and their daughter Darci, aunt Claire Goodfellow, and many loving relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, Rachel asked that memorial donations go to Amy Rasmussen’s Oh Suzannah Studios, who offers music lessons to low-income students, at https://wee.indiegogo.com/project/preview/733ebac0#/ or to Sara and Sasha Pascal, close friends of Rachel and Michael, who are missionaries in Moldova at http://www.missiondispatch.org/missionaries--ministries/sasha--sara-pascal---moldova.html A celebration of Rachel’s life will be held at Hillcrest Church, 1400 Larrabee Ave. in Bellingham on Thursday, May 9th at 2 PM. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on May 3, 2019