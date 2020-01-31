Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rachel Smith Manrique. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rachel Smith Manrique passed at the age of 81 peacefully in her home in Sudden Valley, Bellingham WA. She was born March 27, 1938 in Watford City ND to Leslie and Marie Smith. Rachel attended college at Bethany Nazarene College in Bethany OK where she graduated with an English degree in 1959. Later she earned a master’s degree in library science at the University of Oklahoma in Norman OK in 1964. Rachel loved being a librarian and spent 14 years working in public libraries. She then spent two years as Counselor in Admissions for the School of Library and Information Science at the University of Washington in Seattle. In 1980, she became a program manager for the Office of Development at the University of Washington. This was the first of three fund development positions she held in the Seattle area. She retired as grants manager for Catholic Community Services of Western Washington in 2003. She and Lou Manrique, her husband at the time, decided to retire in the Bellingham area. They purchased a home in Sudden Valley in 2004 where Rachel lived until her death on January 18, 2020. Rachel credited the Unitarian Universalist churches she attended in Dallas TX, Eugene OR, Norman OK, Champagne-Urbana IL, Madison WI, Seattle WA, and Bellingham WA for providing places where she could work with compatible people on various projects and cultivate most of the friends she made as an adult. Rachel expressed warm feelings and much gratitude to Bellingham Unitarian Fellowship (BUF) for what this church has done for her. She is survived by her siblings Lynn Smith (Oklahoma City OK), Dale Smith (Arlington TX) and Sherryl Sweeney (Oklahoma City OK), 4 nephews, 6 nieces, 11 grandnephews, 9 grandnieces, 2 great-grandnephews and 2 great-grandnieces. Please join friends and family on February 22, 2020 from 2pm-4pm as we celebrate her life. Bellingham Unitarian Fellowship Church, 1207 Ellsworth St, Bellingham, WA 98225. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to the church.

Rachel Smith Manrique passed at the age of 81 peacefully in her home in Sudden Valley, Bellingham WA. She was born March 27, 1938 in Watford City ND to Leslie and Marie Smith. Rachel attended college at Bethany Nazarene College in Bethany OK where she graduated with an English degree in 1959. Later she earned a master’s degree in library science at the University of Oklahoma in Norman OK in 1964. Rachel loved being a librarian and spent 14 years working in public libraries. She then spent two years as Counselor in Admissions for the School of Library and Information Science at the University of Washington in Seattle. In 1980, she became a program manager for the Office of Development at the University of Washington. This was the first of three fund development positions she held in the Seattle area. She retired as grants manager for Catholic Community Services of Western Washington in 2003. She and Lou Manrique, her husband at the time, decided to retire in the Bellingham area. They purchased a home in Sudden Valley in 2004 where Rachel lived until her death on January 18, 2020. Rachel credited the Unitarian Universalist churches she attended in Dallas TX, Eugene OR, Norman OK, Champagne-Urbana IL, Madison WI, Seattle WA, and Bellingham WA for providing places where she could work with compatible people on various projects and cultivate most of the friends she made as an adult. Rachel expressed warm feelings and much gratitude to Bellingham Unitarian Fellowship (BUF) for what this church has done for her. She is survived by her siblings Lynn Smith (Oklahoma City OK), Dale Smith (Arlington TX) and Sherryl Sweeney (Oklahoma City OK), 4 nephews, 6 nieces, 11 grandnephews, 9 grandnieces, 2 great-grandnephews and 2 great-grandnieces. Please join friends and family on February 22, 2020 from 2pm-4pm as we celebrate her life. Bellingham Unitarian Fellowship Church, 1207 Ellsworth St, Bellingham, WA 98225. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to the church. Published in Bellingham Herald on Jan. 31, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close