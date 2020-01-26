Rae A. “Penny” Shine, age 85, passed away at her home suddenly and unexpectedly on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Penny was born July 24, 1934 in the family home on Mason Street in Bellingham and lived in Custer. She is survived by sisters Netta Lou of Oregon and Sandy of Custer as well as two daughters, Margo of Ferndale and Melody of Las Vegas, NV. Also surviving are five grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Penny stayed active in The Red Hat Society and Bowling after retiring as a Fish Filleter from Sea-K Fish in Blaine. She also worked as a Precision Solderer and briefly as a Can Pinger. Penny loved to travel, play bingo, tend to her flower garden, spoil her pets and she loved all of nature. There will be a celebration of her life to be announced later. Please share your thoughts and memories of Penny online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on Jan. 26, 2020