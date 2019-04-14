Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph Conrad Hofstetter. View Sign

June Burke Hofstetter 6/14/1930 – 8/22/2012 Ralph and June met in 1948 – it was love at first sight (at least for Ralph). Ralph was working his way through college selling brushes at home parties (aka ‘The Fuller Brush Man’) when he scheduled a gig that changed his life forever. His cousin’s best friend, Gloria agreed to let Ralph peddle his wares at her home. Gloria had three younger sisters and several sisters-in-law which made the potential for sales very good. While making his presentation he spotted a dark-haired beauty in a sea of blondes, and his heart skipped a beat. While tallying up his orders at the conclusion of the event, he noticed the young women with dark hair did not buy anything. At that point he said to himself, “Beautiful and frugal too, I’m going to marry that girl”. On August 11, 1950, Ralph and June were married. Through life’s ups and downs, their love did not waiver, if anything, it seemed to grow stronger. June passed at St Joseph Hospital in Bellingham, WA, on August 22nd, 2012 due to complications of a surgical procedure. She was 82. Ralph was heartbroken - everyone thought he would not be far behind, he could not live without ‘his girl’. After returning from the hospital in the early hours of that August morning, he looked up in the sky to see a beautiful large white bird repeatedly circle above him. He knew then that ‘his girl’ was fine, that it was not over despite the painful feeling of finality. Ralph proceeded to live his life full; not full of things or exotic trips, but full of love, laughter and gratitude for the beauty in life, and the beauty in people. He did allow himself to miss ‘his girl’ and would say, ‘I miss my girl, I wish we had her longer’, but it would always be followed by the acknowledgment that they will be together again one day. Ralph’s love, happiness and positivity were contagious, just ask anyone he encountered; from family to friends to strangers that soon became friends. Ida, his caregiver for the last 12 + months, their talk and laughter warmed the heart. Tom the Hospice volunteer who came to visit him every Tuesday, Nancy the Hospice nurse that consistently provided amazing loving care, Brittany, his bath aid, brought a smile to his face always, Delma, she was new to our group but no shortage of love there, and many members of the Hospice team. He loved them all and I believe they loved him. It was hard, if not impossible, to avoid being infected by his contagion of positivity, gratitude and love. No matter the circumstances, the day would not pass without the familiar and thought-provoking exclamation by dad, ‘Don’t we live good’! On the 21st of January 2019, Ralph left his earthly entrapments to reunite with his beloved June. To share your memories with Ralph & June's family, please visit

