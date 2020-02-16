Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph Hooper. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ralph was born 73 years ago in Loveland, Colorado, the son of Ralph and Rosalind Hooper. He grew up at 100 Mile House, in central B.C. As young man, Ralph worked in Texas and Colorado before moving to Bellingham. For many years he operated a lawn-mowing business. For entertainment, he collected coins, restored antique furniture, and enjoyed the companionship of his cat, Sophie. Ralph was an active member of Blaine Free Church Unitarian. In his old age, increasing health issues caused him to become a resident at Columbia Place, an assisted living facility in Bellingham. Aware that life sometimes offers limited choices, Ralph kept his good humor and positive attitude to the very end. He is survived by his brother John (wife Barbara), and longtime friends Laurie Martinez and George Mustoe. A memorial service is planned for a later date.

Ralph was born 73 years ago in Loveland, Colorado, the son of Ralph and Rosalind Hooper. He grew up at 100 Mile House, in central B.C. As young man, Ralph worked in Texas and Colorado before moving to Bellingham. For many years he operated a lawn-mowing business. For entertainment, he collected coins, restored antique furniture, and enjoyed the companionship of his cat, Sophie. Ralph was an active member of Blaine Free Church Unitarian. In his old age, increasing health issues caused him to become a resident at Columbia Place, an assisted living facility in Bellingham. Aware that life sometimes offers limited choices, Ralph kept his good humor and positive attitude to the very end. He is survived by his brother John (wife Barbara), and longtime friends Laurie Martinez and George Mustoe. A memorial service is planned for a later date. Published in Bellingham Herald on Feb. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close