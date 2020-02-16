Ralph was born 73 years ago in Loveland, Colorado, the son of Ralph and Rosalind Hooper. He grew up at 100 Mile House, in central B.C. As young man, Ralph worked in Texas and Colorado before moving to Bellingham. For many years he operated a lawn-mowing business. For entertainment, he collected coins, restored antique furniture, and enjoyed the companionship of his cat, Sophie. Ralph was an active member of Blaine Free Church Unitarian. In his old age, increasing health issues caused him to become a resident at Columbia Place, an assisted living facility in Bellingham. Aware that life sometimes offers limited choices, Ralph kept his good humor and positive attitude to the very end. He is survived by his brother John (wife Barbara), and longtime friends Laurie Martinez and George Mustoe. A memorial service is planned for a later date.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Feb. 16, 2020