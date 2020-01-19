Ralph Monette celebrated his 80th birthday this past August. He lived the past 45 years in Custer, WA where he owned Power Operated Wash for many years. He enjoyed playing in his yard, fishing, traveling and camping. Most of all, he lived watching his grandkids play sports. Ralph is survived by his wife, Sheri Monette, daughter, Cheryl Monette, son, Trevor Monette, Step son, Michael Koenen, step daughter Autumn Koenen and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Celebration of Life will be held January 25, 2020 at 2pm at Sunrise Baptist Church, 2480 W. Badger Rd, Custer, WA.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Jan. 19, 2020