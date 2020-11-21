Ralph Neher

June 17, 1935 - November 8, 2020

Bellingham, Washington - Ralph Allan Neher passed away at the age of 85 on November 8th, 2020 at his home in Bellingham, WA.

He was born on June 17th, 1935 in Ferndale WA to John Allan and Mary Ruth Neher (Bailey).

Ralph is survived by his wife Bonnie Edith Neher (Pearson), his three children. Scott Neher (spouse Janice), Robert Neher (spouse Tina), Kristina Turner (spouse Zach), and 7 grandchildren.

Ralph served in the US Navy after attending the University of Washington where he received his bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering. He worked for Bechtel Corporation which took him all over the United States, Philippines, Solomon Islands, and Papua New Guinea. While working in Iron Mountain Michigan, he met and married the love of his life, Bonnie Pearson. He left Bechtel in 1979 and returned to his hometown of Bellingham, Washington, where he began working for Anvil Corporation. He retired from Anvil in 2005.

Because of his lifelong love of boats, he volunteered for the Sea Scouts, a sea faring part of the Boy Scouts of America. He participated in the program for over fifty years. As a youth he earned his Eagle Scouts rank. As an adult scout leader, he achieved the rank of Skipper and Admiral, and was awarded the Silver Beaver. He spent many a Christmas season bringing joy and gifts to the children of the San Juan Islands with the Sea Scout Christmas Ship.

"May you have fair winds and following seas"





