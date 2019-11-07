Ralph Ulrich, age 94, passed away peacefully in Bellingham, WA on November 2, 2019. He was born August 5, 1925 in Big Stone City, SD to Leonard and Eleonora Ulrich. He served in the US Navy during WWII and the Korean War. Ralph married Gloria Peterson on November 15, 1947 in Minnesota. During his long and varied life, Ralph had many passions and interests. He was a Ham radio operator for over 70 years, a pilot who built and flew radio control airplanes, and Little League coach. Ralph had an active mind who could create, fix and solve most problems. He was a longtime member of the Lutheran Church, and the Odd Fellows. He was preceded in death by his son Steven and his brothers Rev. Carl and Darold. He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Gloria, daughter Marilyn (Angus), sons Bruce (Linda), David and Les (Eileen), grandchildren Bob, Marie, Ian, David, Jason, Shannon and Kyle, 10 great-grandchildren, sister Carol, sister-in-law Carol, and many loving relatives and friends. Memorial donations will be made to Whatcom Hospice. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Nov. 7, 2019