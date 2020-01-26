Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph Wakefield. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Our beloved father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away at home in Blaine, Washington, at the age of 95. Ralph was born to William and Ethel [Bamford] Wakefield on September 9, 1924 in Warsop, Nottinghamshire, England. The family emigrated to Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada in 1929 before finally settling in Vancouver, British Columbia. He served in the Royal Canadian Army from 1942 to 1944 with a rank of Bombardier. He married Blanche Julianna VanHauwaert in 1948 and they had two daughters before emigrating to the United States in 1951. Ralph was hired as a salesman/zone manager for ACDelco in 1952. During his time with ACDelco the family lived in California, Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Tennessee and back to California where he retired in 1982. After retirement he owned a gas station before starting a small dealership called Wakefield Motors. In addition he was a long-time member of the Scottish Rite Free Masonery and El Bekal Shriners. Ralph and Blanche relocated to Washington to be closer to family in 2004. They loved to travel making multiple visits to England, Scotland, Wales, Australia and Hawaii plus numerous cruises. He is survived by his daughters: Patricia Anne Gerds and Judy Lynn Wakefield; his grandchildren: George (Rita) Gerds and Bill (Niki) Gerds and his great grandchildren: Lynda, Devin, Aidan, Gabrielle and Nathaniel Gerds. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Blanche (Bunny), sister; Irene and brothers; Fred, Clarence, Ted and Harry. He will join his wife in Rose Hills Cemetery, Whittier, California. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Whatcom Hospice Foundation (

Our beloved father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away at home in Blaine, Washington, at the age of 95. Ralph was born to William and Ethel [Bamford] Wakefield on September 9, 1924 in Warsop, Nottinghamshire, England. The family emigrated to Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada in 1929 before finally settling in Vancouver, British Columbia. He served in the Royal Canadian Army from 1942 to 1944 with a rank of Bombardier. He married Blanche Julianna VanHauwaert in 1948 and they had two daughters before emigrating to the United States in 1951. Ralph was hired as a salesman/zone manager for ACDelco in 1952. During his time with ACDelco the family lived in California, Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Tennessee and back to California where he retired in 1982. After retirement he owned a gas station before starting a small dealership called Wakefield Motors. In addition he was a long-time member of the Scottish Rite Free Masonery and El Bekal Shriners. Ralph and Blanche relocated to Washington to be closer to family in 2004. They loved to travel making multiple visits to England, Scotland, Wales, Australia and Hawaii plus numerous cruises. He is survived by his daughters: Patricia Anne Gerds and Judy Lynn Wakefield; his grandchildren: George (Rita) Gerds and Bill (Niki) Gerds and his great grandchildren: Lynda, Devin, Aidan, Gabrielle and Nathaniel Gerds. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Blanche (Bunny), sister; Irene and brothers; Fred, Clarence, Ted and Harry. He will join his wife in Rose Hills Cemetery, Whittier, California. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Whatcom Hospice Foundation ( https://whatcomhospice.org/donate-online/ ) or the ( https://www.heart.org/ ) Arrangements have been entrusted to www.JernsFH.com Published in Bellingham Herald on Jan. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.