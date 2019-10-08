Ramona Grace Dickinson, age 90, went home to be with her hubby on his birthday on Thursday, October 3, 2019. She was best known as the restaurant owner and main cook of Dickinson‘s Family Buffet in Bellingham from the early 70’s until retiring in the 1990’s. You are invited to honor Ramona and join family and friends for her memorial service on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at North County Christ the King, Lynden. Memorial donations are suggested to the Christian Health Care Center. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Oct. 8, 2019