Randy was the first born of six children in the Shuler family. He was born in Grand Forks, North Dakota. He graduated from Lynden High School in 1968. He spent most of his life in the Pacific Northwest. Randy was a gentle spirit with a kind heart. He was a well - read man, humble in character. He loved his family and was great fun to hang around with. Over the years, we have heard many kind words about him, through people that shared life experiences with him. You may remember him through his music. He could never get enough of playing songs on his guitar, to anyone who wanted to listen. There were many musicians he played music with and called his friends. Randy seemed to be able to repair most anything he set his mind to. He took pride in repairing washers and dryers for people and spent many years doing that. Many will remember his honesty in his business dealings. Randy was a man of his word who generally undercharged for his work. Randy will be missed by his family and friends that remain behind. He is survived by: Frances Shuler (mother), of Lynden, Washington Tim (brother) and Betty Shuler, of Sisters, Oregon Dan (brother) and Debbie Shuler, of Lynden Jenny Shuler (sister) and Loch Clark, of Bellingham David Shuler (Brother), of Seattle, Washington Lori (sister) and Ken Libolt, of Lynden, Washington And so many nephews and nieces that loved him dearly. Bruce Shuler (his dad) preceded Randy in death in 2010. We will miss Randy greatly! Randy's wishes were to not have an official service. If you have experiences you wish to share about Randy, please use the contact information below: You may send donations to the Lighthouse Mission Ministries or any local organization that provides support to people that are experiencing homelessness. Dan's contact: cell: 360 319-3274, email:

