Randy Ellis
1955 - 2019
June 4, 1955 - September 29, 2019
Mount Vernon, Washington - In Remembrance
June 4, 1955 – September 29, 2019
Randy Ray Ellis, 64, was born June 4, 1955 in Sedro-Woolley, WA, to George and Jean (Neal) Ellis.
He graduated Lynden High School in 1974 and married Cindy Smith in 1975; together they had 4 children.
Randy remarried to Sharon Burges on December 15, 1990 and gained three step children.
He was an avid sports fan, who loved playing golf and was quite good at it. He enjoyed football, played basketball and coached little league teams. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed both fishing and camping.
Randy is survived by his wife of 28 years, Sharon; brothers, Steve, Rick Mike and Bret Fletcher; sister, Gina Fletcher; step father, Jerry Fletcher; 20 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph and Ethel Neal; father, George Ellis; infant granddaughter, Sadie Ellis; brother, Brian Ellis; mother, Jean Fletcher.
It has been one year that you have been gone. You are forever in my heart; I miss your attentiveness, your creative imagination, sense of humor and thoughtfulness. We had a very special relationship because we had a strong foundation of love; we had a marriage of three, the Lord being our anchor. My sweetie, you are always in my thoughts, and you are my forever. I love you always, your Blondie.
"When my heart needed healing you were there, like a fresh breath of air, you comforted me." To Sharon, from Randy


Published in Bellingham Herald on Sep. 29, 2020.
Lemley Chapel
1008 Third Street
Sedro Woolley, WA 98284
(360) 855-1288
