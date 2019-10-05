Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randy R. Ellis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Randy Ray Ellis, age 64, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, September 29, 2019. Randy was born June 4, 1955 in Sedro Woolley, WA to George and Jean Ellis. He graduated Lynden High School in 1974. He married Cindy Smith in 1975, and together they had 4 children. He remarried to Sharon Pomarleau on December 15, 1990 and gained three more children. Randy was an avid sports fan. He loved playing golf and was quite good at it. He enjoyed football, where he kept several articles of his boys. He enjoyed playing basketball and coaching little league teams. He was an outdoorsman, where he enjoyed both fishing and camping. Randy is survived by his wife, Sharon of 28 years, along with three brothers, their spouses, seven children and their spouses, 20 grandchildren and one great grandchild. The family would like to thank Hospice of the Northwest, and all the medical staff that tended to Randy during his 16-year battle with Pulmonary Sarcoidosis. All are invited to a memorial for Randy that will take place on October 19th at 2pm at Park Village Clubhouse, 2725 E Fir Street, Mount Vernon. Memorials in Randy’s name can be made to Hospice of the Northwest, 227 Freeway Drive, Suite A, Mount Vernon, WA 98273. Share your memories of Randy and sign the online guest register at

