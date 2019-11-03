Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Alfred Pattenaude. View Sign Service Information Sig's Funeral & Cremation Services 809 W Orchard Dr Ste 2 Bellingham , WA 98225 (360)-656-5459 Send Flowers Obituary

Raymond Alfred Pattenaude, age 88, of Bellingham passed away at his home Monday, October 14, 2019. He was born June 3, 1931 to Raymond and Hazel (Wright) Pattenaude in Ecorse Michigan. He was raised in Taylor Michigan. After High school he enlisted in the Navy and served on the destroyer USS Perkins during the Korean War. In 1955 he married Gayle Bredal in Bellingham, they started their life together in California and then moving to Taylor Michigan where they had two children, Bill and Nancy. After 10 years in Michigan they moved to Bellingham where he worked at Reinke’s fabrication for over 45 years. Ray was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Shirley and Ruth of Michigan. Ray is survived by his wife Gayle of 64 years; son Bill (Kathi) Pattenaude; daughter Nancy (Jerry) Johnson; four grandchildren, Jeremy (Elisha) Melissa (Brandon); Kelli (Adam); Christopher (Chloe); great grandchildren; and nephews Neil and Brad Reinke, Numerous nieces and nephews in Washington, Michigan, Florida and sister Doris who lives in Taylor Michigan. Ray was loved by everyone who knew him. A graveside service with Military Honors will be held Friday, November 15, 2019, 11:00 AM at Woodlawn Cemetery, 5977 Northwest Drive, Ferndale, WA 98248 followed by a 12:00 Noon Celebration of Life at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5800 Northwest Dr., Ferndale with a reception following. Please share your thoughts and memories of Raymond online at

Raymond Alfred Pattenaude, age 88, of Bellingham passed away at his home Monday, October 14, 2019. He was born June 3, 1931 to Raymond and Hazel (Wright) Pattenaude in Ecorse Michigan. He was raised in Taylor Michigan. After High school he enlisted in the Navy and served on the destroyer USS Perkins during the Korean War. In 1955 he married Gayle Bredal in Bellingham, they started their life together in California and then moving to Taylor Michigan where they had two children, Bill and Nancy. After 10 years in Michigan they moved to Bellingham where he worked at Reinke’s fabrication for over 45 years. Ray was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Shirley and Ruth of Michigan. Ray is survived by his wife Gayle of 64 years; son Bill (Kathi) Pattenaude; daughter Nancy (Jerry) Johnson; four grandchildren, Jeremy (Elisha) Melissa (Brandon); Kelli (Adam); Christopher (Chloe); great grandchildren; and nephews Neil and Brad Reinke, Numerous nieces and nephews in Washington, Michigan, Florida and sister Doris who lives in Taylor Michigan. Ray was loved by everyone who knew him. A graveside service with Military Honors will be held Friday, November 15, 2019, 11:00 AM at Woodlawn Cemetery, 5977 Northwest Drive, Ferndale, WA 98248 followed by a 12:00 Noon Celebration of Life at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5800 Northwest Dr., Ferndale with a reception following. Please share your thoughts and memories of Raymond online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com A special thanks for our loving neighbors who helped with the care of Ray whenever it was needed. In lieu of flowers memories may be made to, Whatcom Hospice, 2901 Squalicum Pkwy, Bellingham, WA 98225 or American Legion Post 7 Albert J. Hamilton Honor Detail, 1688 W. Bakerview Rd., Bellingham, WA 98226. Published in Bellingham Herald on Nov. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close