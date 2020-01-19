Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Byron Chapman. View Sign Service Information Westford Funeral Home & Cremation 1301 Broadway Bellingham , WA 98225 (360)-734-1717 Send Flowers Obituary

Ray Chapman, age 93, passed away in Bellingham on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. He was born in Bellingham on September 12, 1926 to Edwin and Marion (Rockwood) Chapman. Ray graduated from Bellingham High School and earned his BA and MA in Education from Western State College (now WWU.) He proudly served in the US Army and the US Air Force. He married Virginia Gieni on December 27, 1952. “Pops” was a nickname given to him long ago by his students at Sehome High School, where he taught drafting and industrial arts. Pops always lived every bit as large as his stature (he liked to say he was 5’18” tall). From spending summers commercial fishing in Alaska with his father, to building his family a fabulous home with his own hands, to working in the wood shop he built in his basement (filled with every woodworking tool known to man, the envy of all woodworkers) where he designed and built, with those giant hands, countless beautifully crafted pieces of furniture for family and friends; in later life, his specialty was intricately artful wooden canes. But the largest thing about Pops was always his magnificent heart, and most of all his tremendous love for his family - and theirs for him. His four children are grateful that Ray was a wonderful father who was always present in their lives. Ray was hardworking, loyal and dedicated to Virginia and his family. He is survived by Virginia, his loving wife of 67 years, and his children, Michelle Chapman, Renee Dralle (Ken), Jeanie Chapman (Steven), and Edwin Chapman (Stefanie), grandsons Jacob Dralle (Kayley) and, Daniel Dralle (Adrienne) who gave Ray his first great-granddaughter Nyah, and many loving relatives and friends. There will be a private family service at a later date. You may share memories with the family at

