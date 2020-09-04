Raymond Dean Chapin or as everyone called him Rayme of Bellingham, WA returned to his Heavenly home on August 30, 2020 after valiantly battling Ocular Melanoma. Rayme was born on March 23, 1960 in Glencoe, Minnesota. After graduating from Sehome High School, he attended Drafting School in Arizona and then started his first career at Ershigs where he loved drafting and created lifelong friendships with coworkers. Rayme then had a second career working for Customs and Border Protection as an officer. He loved his work and serving to protect his country. Rayme married the love of his life, his true number one Donna Renee Lee on April 25, 1981. They had 2 daughters Nicole and Michelle and even collected a Bonus Daughter Chyla along the way. Rayme loved all of his family with his whole heart. He was looking forward to becoming a Pappy in January of 2021 to his first granddaughter. Growing up in a family of 10 children he felt comfortable in a crowd and was the natural entertainer and always ready to have a good time. He loved the gospel of Jesus Christ and was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Rayme loved serving in his various church callings and was always willing to serve. He loved working with the youth and was always happy to give of his own time to serve those around him. He was accepting and welcoming to all who came into his presence. He always had a smile on his face and a joke waiting to be told. Rayme loved to go on cruises with his beautiful wife and his friends and he loved to BBQ and was always on the quest to find the best burger. Rayme is survived by his wife Donna, Daughters Nicole (Ryan) Duvall, Michelle Chapin, and Chyla Nichols. His siblings Ron Chapin, Becky (Bob) Jordan, Shelly Ann Mulka, Mona Steele, Richie (Freida) Chapin, Rudy (Liz) Chapin, Jeannie (Denny) Hughes and Rhonda Toner. Mother-in-law Elsie Lee, Sister-in-law Deanna (Joey) de Boer, Brother-in-law Steven Lee and 15 nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 2 pm at Woodlawn Cemetery. 5977 Northwest Drive Ferndale, WA 98248



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store