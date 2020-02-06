Raymond D. ‘Danny’ Boome, 64, a resident of the Lummi Tribal Community and former Upper Skagit Tribal Community passed away at his home in Bellingham on February 1, 2020. A Prayer Service will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 7:00pm at the 1910 Indian Shaker Church in Concrete followed by Funeral Services on Thursday, February 6th at 10:00am. Interment will be at the Sauk Indian Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley. Share memories of Danny and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Feb. 6, 2020