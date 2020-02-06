Raymond Daniel Boome

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Daniel Boome.
Service Information
Lemley Chapel
1008 Third Street
Sedro Woolley, WA
98284
(360)-855-1288
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
7:00 PM
1910 Indian Shaker Church
Concrete, WA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Obituary
Send Flowers

Raymond D. ‘Danny’ Boome, 64, a resident of the Lummi Tribal Community and former Upper Skagit Tribal Community passed away at his home in Bellingham on February 1, 2020. A Prayer Service will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 7:00pm at the 1910 Indian Shaker Church in Concrete followed by Funeral Services on Thursday, February 6th at 10:00am. Interment will be at the Sauk Indian Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley. Share memories of Danny and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Feb. 6, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.