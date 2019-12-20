Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Dennis Funk. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Ray Funk due to a one car accident in Sutherlin, Oregon. He is survived by his wife Shelly, parents Tom and Diane Funk, brother Robert Funk (Stephanie),sister Tamarra Seaman(Mark) and niece Cherie Taylor and her three children. Also stepsons Justin Shoptaw (Elizabeth), Austin Shoptaw (Cindy) and granddaughter Grace Shoptaw and her close friend Gracelynn. His aunt Kay Tubbs (Gene) and numerous cousins. He was predeceased by his grandparents, uncle Bill Carney and aunts Mary Thorsten, Jane Carney and Leora Simpson. Ray grew up in the Custer/Ferndale area, graduating from Ferndale High School in 1984 where he was active in FFA and competed in national competition in Farm Management . He never forgot his background in agriculture. He graduated from WSU with a degree in chemical engineering. His work over the last 20 plus years was in the oil and gas industry. Lately, he and Shelly were much involved in the historic restoration of Oakland, Oregon having bought and restored an old warehouse/barn and created an event center called the Speakeasy and an historic hotel not yet renovated. Ray was very active in the community affairs of Oakland. A celebration of life was held at the Speakeasy Dec. 7 . Flags were erected along the streets of Oakland in his honor and businesses posted condolences on their windows. He was an amazing man and will be missed by all.

