Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Dennis VanZon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Raymond (Ray) Van Zon, age 77, passed away February 23, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in Bellingham following a massive stroke. He was born October 26, 1942 in Highland Park, Michigan to Nicholas and Mabel Van Zon. They moved to Washington when he was a young child. Ray graduated from Bellingham H.S. in 1960. He received his surveyor’s license after high school and worked for the Corps of Engineers for some time. He served in the Army National Guard. He worked with the U.S. Forest Service as an engineer in Oregon, Washington and Arizona for a large part of his career, retiring in 1994. He loved sharing stories of his hunting and fishing adventures, his ‘34 Chevy that he rebuilt, and exploring his gold mine. He had many wonderful trips abroad and in the U.S., some involving work on sites with Habitat for Humanity. He built his final home, a log house in Sedro-Woolley, with Joan, where they resided until his death. Ray loved to read, putter in his shop, and visit with family. He was a man of all trades and enjoyed helping anyone on any project they could dream up. We will miss him. Ray is survived by his wife of 40 years, Joan Van Zon of Sedro-Woolley; daughter, Tracie (Max) Harder of Phoenix; son, Todd Van Zon of Sedro-Woolley; three grandchildren, Torie, Zac and Haley; sister, Klea Espy; brother, Art Fox; his family and friends; and his beloved dog, Pepper. At his request there will be no formal services. Memorial contributions are suggested to Skagit Habitat for Humanity, 1022 Riverside Drive, Mount Vernon, WA 98273.

Raymond (Ray) Van Zon, age 77, passed away February 23, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in Bellingham following a massive stroke. He was born October 26, 1942 in Highland Park, Michigan to Nicholas and Mabel Van Zon. They moved to Washington when he was a young child. Ray graduated from Bellingham H.S. in 1960. He received his surveyor’s license after high school and worked for the Corps of Engineers for some time. He served in the Army National Guard. He worked with the U.S. Forest Service as an engineer in Oregon, Washington and Arizona for a large part of his career, retiring in 1994. He loved sharing stories of his hunting and fishing adventures, his ‘34 Chevy that he rebuilt, and exploring his gold mine. He had many wonderful trips abroad and in the U.S., some involving work on sites with Habitat for Humanity. He built his final home, a log house in Sedro-Woolley, with Joan, where they resided until his death. Ray loved to read, putter in his shop, and visit with family. He was a man of all trades and enjoyed helping anyone on any project they could dream up. We will miss him. Ray is survived by his wife of 40 years, Joan Van Zon of Sedro-Woolley; daughter, Tracie (Max) Harder of Phoenix; son, Todd Van Zon of Sedro-Woolley; three grandchildren, Torie, Zac and Haley; sister, Klea Espy; brother, Art Fox; his family and friends; and his beloved dog, Pepper. At his request there will be no formal services. Memorial contributions are suggested to Skagit Habitat for Humanity, 1022 Riverside Drive, Mount Vernon, WA 98273. Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close