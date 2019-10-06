Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond H. "Ray" Anderson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Raymond "Ray" Henning Anderson, 90, of Ferndale WA, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Ray was born December 30th, 1928 to Henning and Blanche (Jinkerson) Anderson. Graduated from Ferndale class of 1947. Married Dolores (Anderson) the following year on December 7th, 1948. In his 90 plus years on this earth, he has always been a hard worker. In the early years he worked alongside his family raising turkeys and running a dairy farm. He also dabbled in commercial fishing and logging. He ended up retiring from Intalco (Alcoa) in the mid '80's after being offered an early retirement. After his retirement Ray and Dolores traveled the globe and had many fun adventures, but their favorite place to be was home, surrounded by family and friends. He also enjoyed going on his annual hunting and fishing trips with his family and friends. Ray was an active member of the Moose Lodge where he joined the Loyal Order of Moose in April of 1966. He served many positions at the State and National level. He was awarded "Fellow of the Year" 1988-89, "Moose International Lifetime Achievement Award" 2015 and many other honors. He was mostly moved by the wonderful children at Mooseheart and being able to help provide them a better life. He would often tell stories about his many visits there. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Dolores, brother William Sandberg, sister Evelyn McGuire and grandson Joshua Dickinson. He is survived by his sister Charlotte Anderson of Ferndale, His five children...Marsha Heinrichs of Ferndale, Darlene (Jack) Dickinson of Custer. Albert (Laurie) Anderson of Nooksack, Jim (Linda) Anderson of Ferndale. Linda (Scott) Fiscus of Blaine. His fourteen grandchildren (and spouses) Jeff, Loren, Constance, Shelly, Melissa, Marcus, Mike, Mat, Heather, Shawn, Troy, Kristina, Landon and Dylan. His 28 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. At Ray's request there will be a private family service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mooseheart (240 James J Davis Dr., Mooseheart, IL 60539) or to a . Please share your memories of Ray at

