A memorial service for Raymond Harrison Zander, 86, Everson, Wash., who died at home April 18, 2020, has been rescheduled for July 25 at 2 p.m. at Goshen Community Church near Everson. A graveside service will follow at Lakeside Cemetery on the Pangborn Rd. If you would like to attend, please wear a mask. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com