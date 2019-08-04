Raymond L. Butler, age 80, peacefully passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the Whatcom Hospice House, Bellingham, WA. A celebration of Ray’s life will be held at the Ferndale Senior Center, 1999 Cherry St., Ferndale, WA 98248 Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Whatcom Hospice House or the Ferndale Senior Center. To view a more complete obituary and share your thoughts and memories please log onto www.sigsfunealservices.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on Aug. 4, 2019