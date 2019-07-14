Raymond Paul Moline, Jr., passed away suddenly from a stroke at St. Joseph’s Hospital. Ray was born in Billings, MT, to Raymond, Sr. and Leone Moline. Ray passed the C.P.A exam and the California Bar exam and was president of Coast Grain Company for 23 years. He opened his own C.P.A practice in Bellingham in 1993. Ray graduated from Washington State University, was an avid baseball and Cougar fan, and was a pitcher for the Bellingham Bells in 1963. Ray married Judie Owens in August 1964 and they have two daughters, Rhonda (Jerry) and Stephanie, and grandson, Michael. Ray was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Sarah. He is survived by his sister, Marcia Jefferies, brother-in-law, Gomer (Kay) Owens, and many nieces and nephews. He will be missed by everyone who knew him. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 1:00PM at Moles Farewell Tributes Greenacres (5700 NW Dr. Ferndale). Memorials may be made to Whatcom Hospice Foundation or the Whatcom Humane Society. Please share your memories of Ray at www.molesfarewelltributes.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on July 14, 2019