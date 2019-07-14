Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond P. Moline Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Raymond Paul Moline, Jr., passed away suddenly from a stroke at St. Joseph’s Hospital. Ray was born in Billings, MT, to Raymond, Sr. and Leone Moline. Ray passed the C.P.A exam and the California Bar exam and was president of Coast Grain Company for 23 years. He opened his own C.P.A practice in Bellingham in 1993. Ray graduated from Washington State University, was an avid baseball and Cougar fan, and was a pitcher for the Bellingham Bells in 1963. Ray married Judie Owens in August 1964 and they have two daughters, Rhonda (Jerry) and Stephanie, and grandson, Michael. Ray was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Sarah. He is survived by his sister, Marcia Jefferies, brother-in-law, Gomer (Kay) Owens, and many nieces and nephews. He will be missed by everyone who knew him. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 1:00PM at Moles Farewell Tributes Greenacres (5700 NW Dr. Ferndale). Memorials may be made to Whatcom Hospice Foundation or the Whatcom Humane Society. Please share your memories of Ray at

Raymond Paul Moline, Jr., passed away suddenly from a stroke at St. Joseph’s Hospital. Ray was born in Billings, MT, to Raymond, Sr. and Leone Moline. Ray passed the C.P.A exam and the California Bar exam and was president of Coast Grain Company for 23 years. He opened his own C.P.A practice in Bellingham in 1993. Ray graduated from Washington State University, was an avid baseball and Cougar fan, and was a pitcher for the Bellingham Bells in 1963. Ray married Judie Owens in August 1964 and they have two daughters, Rhonda (Jerry) and Stephanie, and grandson, Michael. Ray was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Sarah. He is survived by his sister, Marcia Jefferies, brother-in-law, Gomer (Kay) Owens, and many nieces and nephews. He will be missed by everyone who knew him. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 1:00PM at Moles Farewell Tributes Greenacres (5700 NW Dr. Ferndale). Memorials may be made to Whatcom Hospice Foundation or the Whatcom Humane Society. Please share your memories of Ray at www.molesfarewelltributes.com Published in Bellingham Herald on July 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close