Reah Iola Freeman, age 101, of Blaine passed away peacefully to her Heavenly Home on May 24th. Reah was born to Blake and Lillie (Prendergast) Bedell on Nov. 18, 1918 in Vancouver, B.C. Her early years were spent living on Vancouver Island and then Birken, B.C. When a forest fire broke out in the area, all would have perished if not for a freight train coming through that rescued everyone. Partnership in a shingle mill brought the family to Blaine in 1929. Reah attended school at Blaine from the 4th grade until graduation. After high school she worked for the Blaine Journal and also as a bookkeeper for the Blaine Shingle Mill. Always having a huge love for music she studied piano for years, walking to White Rock weekly for her lessons. She later had an offer to play the organ and piano for the Icelandic Free Church. Little did she know she would joyfully do so for 70+ years. Reah married Web Freeman Nov. 27, 1941 and together they raised three children on their 40 acre farm on the Blaine Road. Reah was a hard worker, always busy sewing clothes, raising huge gardens, and canning hundreds of jars of fresh fruits and vegetables. She still found time to accompany any singer that requested her to play. In retirement Reah and Web enjoyed traveling the country with their friends Al and Ivy Calhoon, making numerous happy memories. Reah always enjoyed reading, crafting, and the outdoors. She loved nurturing her flower gardens and you could count on finding her out tending to her roses when stopping by. More than anything in the world she loved sharing time with family and friends. Nothing brought her more joy, and she loved each one unconditionally. Reah was preceded in death by her parents, her husband; Web Freeman, and brother; Jack Bedell and numerous relatives. She is survived by her children; Pat (Bob) Parrish, Bruce (Mitzi) Freeman, Terri (Dale) Hansen. Grandchildren; Lisa Wolf, Angela (Mike) Lykins, Jodi (Brian) Poynter, Jessica (Shawn) McPhail, Cary Parrish (Sidney), Debbi (Tom) Dorr. Great Grandchildren; Mandi, Mitch (Brittiny), Corbin, Michael (fiancé Kelsey), Nathan, Dylan, Sierra, Payton, Carter, McKenna, Audrey and Cameron. Great-great grandson; Pierce.There will be a private family graveside service. A celebration of life will be announced and held at a later date. Please share your thoughts and memories of Reah online, www.sigsfuneralservices.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.