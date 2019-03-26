Rene’ Dove’ of Bellingham passed away on March 22, 2019. Rene’ was born on January 16th, 1925 in Bad Ragaz, Switzerland. He was drafted into the Swiss Army in 1942 after which, he completed a four year training program to become a journeyman machinist. After WWII, Rene immigrated to Canada in September of 1951 where he worked as a machinist for EB Eddy and Hull Quebec. He then got a job as a machinist in British Columbia and then immigrated to Bellingham where he became a millwright for Georgia Pacific from 1965 to 2004 when he retired. Rene’ is survived by one son Michael of Stika, Alaska of whom he was very proud. Memorials in Rene’s name may be made to . You may share memories of Rene at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 26, 2019