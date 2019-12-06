Renee J. Johnson, age 79, of Ferndale, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Renee was born on November 19, 1940, in San Rafael, California to George and Frieda McLeod. She married the love of her life, Larry Johnson, in 1958. She was an avid Seattle Mariners fan and enjoyed socializing with her friends at local casinos. She was deeply rooted in her little community at Portal Creek Park. She worked for many years as a bookkeeper for several care facilities in Whatcom County. She cherished spending time with her family, especially her great-grandchildren. She is survived by her sons, Steve (Jody) Johnson and Jon “Jay” (Deborah) Johnson; grandchildren, Holly (Sean) Linville and Ben (Tanya) Johnson; great-grandchildren, Hailey and Malia Linville, and Arason, Harlan and Hunter Johnson. Memorials may be made to Whatcom Hospice. An open house will be held on Tuesday, December 10, from 3:30pm to 5:00pm at Portal Creek Clubhouse, 6350 Portal Way, Ferndale. Please visit the online guest book at www.molesfarewelltributes.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Dec. 6, 2019