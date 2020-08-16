1/1
Renie Hill
Renie B. Hill, age 96, passed away from lung cancer on Thursday, 30 July 2020, at the Whatcom Hospice House. She is to be remembered by her family and friends as caring, giving, generous, and being young-spirited. In all her years, she never acted like a senior! Renie loved life and loved her twin-sister. She was beautiful inside and out and saw beauty in everything and everyone. Her mother (Edith Rattenberry), born in London, England, and William Becker, born in Sheybogan, WI, and a World War I Veteran, welcomed their twin girls (Joyce and Irene, who later legally changed her name to Renie) on 14 January 1924 in Kirkland, WA. She graduated from Kirkland High School in 1942 and later moved to Bellingham where her husband (Bud) had been promoted by the Chevron Company to a dealer salesmanship position. Renie had a variety of jobs, but the offices which had special meaning for her were the Bellingham Shipyard, the Uniflite Boat Building Company, and the Bellingham Mayor's Office. Renie was married to Bud Larson, who died from a heart attack, and then later to Al Hill, who died from cancer. Renie enjoyed playing tennis, shooting pool, and riding a bicycle. She attended Unity Church and The Center for Spiritual Awareness, all of Bellingham. She donated much of her retirement time to the Bellingham Senior Center. Renie is survived by her twin-sister (Joyce Vanderpol of Blaine), a niece, several nephews, and numerous cousins. She will be greatly missed by her special friends: Stacey Touriel, Mauriay Manning, LaVerne Lindell, Chris Romine, and Martha Millar. Renie was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, her sister (Doris Lundvall), by a brother (Bill Becker) who was a triplet, and his two triplet brothers. (names not recallable). Memorials are suggested to Whatcom Hospice House, 2800 Douglas Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225. The family wishes to thank Hospice for their attentive care to Renie's needs, with special thanks to Nurse Allison James and Social Worker Christine. A favorite saying of Renie's was "NAMASTE: 1The light within me honors the light within you." Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Published in Bellingham Herald on Aug. 16, 2020.
August 16, 2020
Renie is a beautiful lady, inside and out, and will always be remembered and missed by those of us who knew and loved her. We have fond memories of playing tennis together and enjoying occasional Friday Night Happy Hours with our good neighbors, Renie and Al.

Rest in Peace, Sweet Lady,
Karen and Dale White
Karen White
Friend
August 16, 2020
I remember Renie from lots of times and places; I worked at Uniflite also, we flew to Laughlin together, I saw her and Joyce alot. Beautiful, happy, and always full of fun and good times. She will be missed by her community, and all of us.
Joanne Peterson
Friend
