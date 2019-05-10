Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rex Endicott. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

He would have been a mountain man 100 years ago… He tried his best in modern life, as many of you know. He loved to hunt, he loved to fish, and roam the countryside. And just a note, of course he loved his Corvette rides. Rex went home to be with his Heavenly Father April 4th, 2019. He passed peacefully as he had always wanted it to be at his home with his wife Colleen, stepson David and family friend Tammy. He was born October 2, 1929 in Deming to parents Raymond Endicott and Elsa (Johnson) Endicott. The family moved to Bellingham and Rex spent his growing up years in the lettered street neighborhood. He went fishing with his father on the weekends at the Skagit River. The family went camping at Mount Baker and Rex developed a love for the outdoors that never left him. Hiking, hunting, fishing and all things related were his life. He graduated Bellingham High School, class of 1947 and joined the Air Force that summer. He was stationed in Northern Alaska and was a Veteran of the Korean War. Rex married several times, the longest (47 years) being with Joan who passed away in 2006. He graduated from San Jose College with a degree in Engineering. He worked for Washington State, Department of Transportation until his retirement. He was predecease by his parents, sister Alice, his children John C, Steven and step daughter Donna as well as so many lifelong friends. He is survived by his wife of 9 years Colleen, sisters Pat Endicott and Betty Call, children Jeffrey, Rexanne, Blake, Gary, Melody, Michael and John R. Step-children Cathy, David, Colleen J and Patrice. Grandchildren Kevin, Nicole, Alex, Zackary, Jenny, Nathan, Jared, Stefan, Dustin, Tanner and Jason along with 11 Step-grandchildren. Great grandchildren Gracie, Skyler, Gage, Dalton and 15 Step-great grandchildren. When Rex left us, he had a quiver full and many who looked to him as father figure. It is not intended that anyone be omitted. Rex had many friends and hunting buddies, he love you all. At his request, there will be no funeral. A memorial celebration will take place later this year. (date to be announced.)

