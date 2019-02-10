Born on February 28, 1934 to Agnes and Emil Erlandson in the house that his father built on Ellis Street in Bellingham. Richard fell asleep in death on February 1, 2019, while amongst family. He leaves behind his wife, Marlene Erlandson and 5 children - Kim Bowman, Jill Maez, Jana Erlandson, Jane Erlandson and Richard Erlandson. He has 5 grandchildren - Allison Bowman, Austin Maez, Alexandra Sa'au, Jacob Erlandson and Jordan Erlandson, one great grandchild, Taimane Sa'au, and a great grandson on the way. He has 3 surviving sisters. His brother, LeRoy Erlandson, preceded him in death. Richard loved being outdoors walking in the woods with his best dog, Duke. He used to fish as a young man and later in life he loved hunting with his best friend, Lynn Megard. He was a skilled carpenter and was involved in the construction of many big projects in Bellingham, including Western Washington University and Semiahmoo Resort. An open house memorial will take place in the Baker Room at La Quinta Inn & Suites at 1063 W. Bakerview, Bellingham, Washington, 3:00 - 5:00 PM, Saturday, February 16, 2019.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Feb. 10, 2019